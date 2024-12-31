People being looted in name of toll tax: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the people of the state are being looted in the name of toll tax as he pointed out that in many cases, toll tax “continues even after companies have recovered many times more than the investment made”.

Citing the example of Ghaggar toll plaza, Hooda said the “cost of road construction is Rs 2,747 crore and the collection is Rs 4,489 crore, yet the toll is not being closed”. He claimed that thousands of crores of rupees are being looted from the people of Haryana in the name of toll in this way.