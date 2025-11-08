‘People are yet to benefit’ from revised GST rates’

Kolkata: Shrawan Kumar, Principal Chief Commissioner of the Central GST Kolkata Zone admitted on Friday that a section of consumers have been complaining that they are yet to benefit from the reduced GST rates.

The new GST rate structure came into effect across the country on September 22, but even after more than a month, a large section of customers have claimed that they are still being charged GST at the old rates when purchasing goods.

Speaking at a programme organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Kumar said that since the new GST structure came into force, companies have not fully been able to remove old price tags and replace them with revised ones.

“The process takes time, and we must allow companies to complete it. In many cases, new price labels have not yet been updated. We are still monitoring the situation but have not yet taken any punitive action. We expect the matter to be resolved smoothly within the next 20 days. However, if consumers continue to be overcharged even after that, we will take necessary action,” he said.

Kumar also shared GST revenue data, noting that in September 2025, GST revenue grew by 9% compared to the same month in 2024. However, in October 2025, revenue growth slowed to 4.6% year-on-year. He said the temporary dip was not a concern and expressed confidence that the collection rate would soon return to a steady upward trend.

He further stated that the GST Appellate Tribunal is set to become operational in West Bengal from December 1. The tribunal will help resolve disputes related to GST implementation more efficiently, addressing a long-standing demand from businesses.