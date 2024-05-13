People admire my simplicity, hate BJP’s dishonesty, says CM Sukhu

Shimla: “Ek Ke badle das” (ten for one) - Sounds like an athematic jargon, not a realistic hypothesis. But, it’s election time, and such slogans in the politics are good to woo the public, including the hill state witnessing election to four Parliamentary constituencies and six bypolls to the state Assembly.



Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, whose government nearly survived a topple bid and lost a Rajya Sabha seat through cross-voting, is asking the people to give the ruling party a sweeping victory on the seats—Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Shimla (R) with Assembly bypolls. It will be a befitting treat for the Congress to win 10 seats against one, ie a Rajya Sabha seat “stolen away dishonestly by the BJP”.

In an exclusive interview with Millennium Post, Sukhu said the BJP faces a tough contest on all the four Lok Sabha seats, and the Congress will have the upper hand. There is no possibility for BJP hitting any hat-trick this time as claimed by the leader of the Opposition, Jairam Thakur.

“Jairam Thakur says even God can’t save this (Congress) government. It will cease to exist after June 4 when the results of six Assembly constituencies as also the Lok Sabha are declared. Tell me, tell him (Thakur), the government is strong like a rock. His operation lotus has failed, and now his film – Kangana (Ranaut) Mandi ke Angana, will also flop”.

The chief minister says the public response to the poll rallies has given him a clear sense that the people did not like BJP’s dishonesty to topple a duly elected Congress government. They stole Rajya Sabha seats from the Congress, bribing Congress rebels, who sold their conscience and mortgaged their souls for a “suit-case” filled with cash.

“All six MLAs betrayed the people who elected them to the state Assembly to help form the Congress government. They compromised for their self-interest. Filled-up their pockets and sheepishly walked away to the BJP. Now, they are on the streets and “begging” the people to vote them back.”

Attacking the BJP, Sukhu says Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jairam Thakur challenged God in the Assembly and said that even he (God) cannot save this government. Now, even if all the six defectors (rebels) get elected (though chances are nil) the government will stay.

Jairam Thakur should get his arithmetic right. He should give up his dream to become chief minister.

“I come from a modest family. I have risen to this position without any political background. I have always said that I am chief minister not to enjoy power but to serve the people. I can’t let a few vested interests loot resources. I am committed to the upliftment of poor, destitute, widows, old-aged and women. The people admire my simplicity and hate the BJP for not allowing me to function” says the chief minister.

Asked about rebellion against him by the MLAs, Sukhu said “I can’t make everyone cabinet ministers. I can’t appease them by approving mining leases for them or overlook illegal mining activities of their favourites. Few were only interested in stone-crushers and ‘benami’ land purchases. I tried to put a full stop and save resources”

But how about guarantees which the Congress made in the poll when asked, the chief minister replied “We have implemented the OPS to 1.36 lakh employees despite the state financial crisis. The BJP leaders did not help the government to get Rs 9000 crore of NPS.

We started grating Rs 1500 pm to women but the BJP got the scheme halted from the Election Commission. Women in Lahaul-Spiti have already been paid, and rest will be disbursed for two months in June 2024 after the Model code of conduct”.

He rather accuses the BJP and central government for not helping the state during natural calamities. No special package was sanctioned. The Centre did not declare disaster as natural calamity, leaving the state to rise at the occasion, pool-up resources and help disaster affected families. The relief money was also paid at enhanced rates of Rs 7 lakhs against Rs 1.30 lakh for reconstruction of houses.

“The government fought the disaster like a war, but Jairam Thakur only mocked the government’s efforts” he says.

The chief minister said that by closing the doors of corruption, the government earned additional revenue of Rs 2200 crore in fifteen months.

From this revenue, the state government is taking care of the education of children of widows and single women and is giving them an assistance of Rs 3 lakh to build a house. The daily wage under MNREGA has been increased from Rs 60 to Rs 300, the government is raising the cost of treatment for elderly people above 70 years of age, buffalo milk is being purchased at the rate of Rs 55 and cow milk at the rate of Rs 45 per litre.