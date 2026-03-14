Pending MGNREGS dues to states Rs 9,300 crore in FY26: Govt to RS

new delhi: Pending liabilities to states under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme stood at more than Rs 9,300 crore in FY 2025-26, with

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka topping the chart with the highest outstanding amounts, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, said the total pending liabilities across states and Union territories were Rs 9,308.67 crore as of February 9, 2026. According to the data tabled in the House, Uttar Pradesh had the highest pending liabilities at Rs 1,158.71 crore, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 1,014.60 crore, Karnataka Rs 746.65 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 729.88 crore, Madhya Pradesh Rs 704.64 crore, Bihar Rs 664.72, Maharashtra Rs 528.28 crore and Assam at Rs 482.51 crore.

The other states with significant pending liabilities included Kerala (Rs 419.09 crore), Odisha (Rs 411.64 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 385.02 crore) and Rajasthan (Rs 383.24 crore).