Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM for third straight term

Itanagar: BJP leader Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third consecutive term on Thursday.



Khandu, who was re-elected unopposed from the Mukto constituency in the border district of Tawang, was sworn in by Governor KT Parnaik in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, among others.

Eleven other MLAs were also sworn in as ministers at the function held in the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre. Among them were Deputy CM Chowna Mein, former Assembly speaker PD Sona, BJP state president Biyuram Wahge, and Dasanglu Pul, the widow of former CM Kalikho Pul. While Dasanglu Pul is the lone woman minister, the new cabinet has eight fresh faces.

The others inducted into the cabinet include Palin MLA Balo Raja, Kanubari’s Gabriel Denwang Wangsu, Panging legislator Ojing Tashing, Kento Jini of Aalo East and Nyato Dukam, who won the Taliha seat unopposed.

The portfolios would be allocated later in the day, officials said.

The BJP returned to power in this northeastern state for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats including, ten unopposed, in the 60-member Assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP leader Pema Khandu for being sworn in as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh and said his team will ensure that the state develops at an even faster pace.

“Congratulations to Pema Khandu ji on taking oath as chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh. I would also like to congratulate all those who took oath as ministers,” Modi said in a post on X.

“My best wishes to them for their future endeavours of serving the people. This team will ensure that the state develops at an even faster pace,” he said.

After taking oath as the chief minister for a third consecutive term, Khandu said the BJP returned to power in the state due to the development works undertaken by the Centre in the Northeast.

“We are committed to fulfiling all the promises. We will run the government in the next five years based on the electoral promises for the welfare and development of the

people,” he said.