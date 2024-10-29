Pehowa-Yamunanagar road to be made 4-lane: Haryana CM on easing travel pangs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the road from Pehowa to Yamunanagar will have four lanes in order to fulfil the old demand of lakhs of people going to Pehowa, Kurukshetra, Ladwa as well as Haridwar.

Along with this, bypasses will be constructed in Kurukshetra and Ladwa, relieving commuters of traffic jams. Projects worth thousands of crores of rupees will be implemented briskly in the state.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme organised by BJP workers in Kurukshetra district on Monday. The CM’s hands folded, he bowed his head to the workers and residents of the area present on the occasion, expressing his gratitude for helping the BJP win again. He also congratulated everyone on Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Vishwakarma Jayanti.

“It is the result of the hard work of the workers that the BJP has formed the government in the state for the third time. He said together we have to make Ladwa more developed,” he said.

The CM said metro and local train networks will be expanded in the state to ease commuting. “Soon, work will be done to speed up many road projects in the state,” he said, adding directions have been given to the officers that problems and work of the citizens be resolved on a priority basis.

Saini said instructions have been given to officers to patch up the roads under the Ladwa Assembly constituency. “They have to ensure that the work is completed as soon as possible. Solving the problem of citizens is the top priority of the government and our doors will remain open 24 hours for them,” he said.

The CM will also visit wards, villages and localities of Ladwa and thank the people for the BJP’s win.