Pedestrians, cyclists, 2-wheeler riders make up 66% of fatalities in Southeast Asia, claims WHO

New Delhi: Sixty six per cent of road traffic deaths in Southeast Asia are of pedestrians, motorised two-wheeler riders and cyclists while the highest traffic fatalities in India are among two and three-wheeler riders, according to the latest WHO report.

The “WHO South-East Asia Regional Status Report on Road Safety” was launched during “Safety 2024”, the 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, 2024.

According to the WHO, globally, 30 per cent of reported road traffic deaths involved users of powered two and three-wheelers.

Occupants of four-wheeled vehicles make up for 25 per cent of the deaths and pedestrians account for 21 per cent. Cyclists represent 5 per cent of the deaths. The remaining 20 per cent include occupants of large vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and other or unknown user types.

“In the WHO Southeast Asia Region, the share of reported road traffic deaths is 46 per cent for users of powered two and three-wheelers, 12 per cent for occupants of four-wheeled vehicles, 17 per cent for pedestrians, 3 per cent for cyclists and 22 per cent for others. In all these countries, vulnerable road users (pedestrians, motorised two-wheeler users and bicyclists) constitute 66 per cent of the total reported road traffic deaths,” the report said. “Drivers or riders of two and three-wheelers constitute the highest proportion among all road user categories in India (45.1 per cent), Maldives (100 per cent), Myanmar (47 per cent) and Thailand (51.4 per cent),” it added.

The WHO noted that no country in the South Asian region had achieved the target of reducing its estimated road traffic deaths by 50 per cent.

However, considerable reduction in the WHO’s estimated road traffic deaths occurred in the Maldives and Thailand, where estimated road traffic deaths decreased by 46.2 per cent and 41.7 per cent, respectively.

On the contrary, reported road traffic deaths in the region increased by 15 per cent in 2010 to 2021. At the country level, no member state of the Southeast Asia region with more than 10 million population has reported a decrease in road traffic deaths during this period. “However, it should be noted that the reported number of road traffic deaths in Thailand reduced by 22.9 per cent between 2016 and 2021. The estimated road traffic deaths too increased in Bangladesh, India and Nepal during the period 2010-2021 by 23 per cent, 2 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively,” the report said.

Etienne Krug, director of the WHO’s Department for Social Determinants of Health, said road traffic crashes were a major crisis of the 21st century.

“The report reveals that the crisis is huge but we need to understand and act,” he said.