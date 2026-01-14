‘Peace being restored in Naxal-affected areas’

Raipur: Naxalism, which has long been the biggest obstacle to Chhattisgarh’s development, has now entered a decisive phase of elimination. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong leadership of Union Home minister Amit Shah, and due to the indomitable courage of the security forces, peace is being restored in Naxal-affected areas.

“Our foremost responsibility is to ensure that the violent ideology of Naxalism never resurfaces. For this, continuous engagement with the Bastar region, development works and expansion of basic facilities are being undertaken to further strengthen people’s trust.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated this while addressing a high-level review meeting on the overall development of Bastar at Mahanadi Bhawan in the Mantralaya on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Sai said that the double engine government has a clear goal of ensuring the all-round and balanced development of Bastar. The state and Central governments are jointly committed, with the highest priority, to integrate Bastar into the mainstream of development.

He said a comprehensive three-year action plan for Bastar’s development will be prepared and implemented in mission mode.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to work in coordination and instructed the Secretaries to visit the Bastar region regularly and review the on-ground progress of schemes.

CM Sai said that along with the eradication of Naxalism, rapid expansion of basic facilities such as education, health, employment, roads, drinking water, electricity and communication is extremely important, so that the light of development reaches even the remotest areas and public confidence in governance is strengthened.