‘PDP to aid Kashmiri Pandits’ return, rehab’

Jammu: Reaching out to displaced Kashmiri Pandits, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday assured them of her party’s support in their return and rehabilitation in the valley, provided they “demonstrate boldness and come back to their homes”.

Mehbooba said no government at the Centre can rehabilitate the community on its own and if the elderly Kashmiri Pandits “take risk” and return, their children will follow. “Today it is the BJP, maybe tomorrow Congress will come to power in Delhi but any party that is in power can never pick you up and take you to Kashmir. That is not going to happen and you have to show boldness on your part for your return to your homes in the valley and we will also support you,” she said. The former J&K chief minister said she had suggested to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to give priority to the migrant Kashmiri Pandits. “When our government was in power, we initiated the process of land demarcation for your return and rehabilitation but the process could not be completed. I would like to continue my work in this direction,” she said.