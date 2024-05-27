PDP denounces campaign video showing anti-Gujjar slogans

Srinagar: The PDP on Sunday distanced itself from a purported video showing anti-Gujjar slogans being raised during a Lok Sabha election campaign of the party.

In a post on X, the PDP wrote, “Regarding a derogatory video about our Gujjar community doing rounds on social media we would like to make it abundantly clear that the man in question is not associated with PDP in any shape or form but keeps barging into our meetings,” the party posted on X. The video showing a group of people raising slogans at a PDP meeting against the Gujjar community surfaced online. PDP president Mehbooba Mufti is pitted against Gujjar leader and NC candidate Mian Altaf Ahmad for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.