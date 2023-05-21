PDP chief Mufti appreciates people for voting out ‘fascist’ BJP govt in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti who is visiting Karnataka, on Sunday appreciated the people for voting out a “fascist” BJP government in the state, but also cautioned people about the recent developments in Delhi, saying it was a wake-up call for everyone as it can happen anywhere in the country.



Mufti was referring to an ordinance passed by the President on Friday, May 20, giving overriding powers to the Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor — a union government nominee — to oversee the transfer, posting and disciplinary proceedings against civil servants in Delhi.

The ordinance was brought in“Whatever happened in Delhi is a wake-up call for everyone. Whatever happened in Jammu and Kashmir is going to happen around the whole country,” Mufti said at a press conference here. “BJP doesn’t want to have any opposition. The Delhi government has been disempowered. This is going to happen to everyone,” she added.

Stating that the people of Karnataka had given a ray of hope to the entire country by defeating a “fascist, communal and divisive” BJP in the recently-concluded Assembly election, Mufti said: “Karnataka people have shown us the way, that the might of power agencies and institutions can be defeated with your vote in a democracy. “I also thank them for bringing most of the opposition parties who believe in the Constitution, democratic values and secular culture of this country and, above all, believe in the idea of India, together,” she added.