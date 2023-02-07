PDP, AAP protest against eviction drive in J&K

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held demonstrations against the ongoing anti-encroachment by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.



Holding placards denouncing the use of bulldozers, dozens of PDP leaders and workers took out a protest march from their party office near Sher-e-Kashmir Municipal Park here.

Their slogans were: ‘zameen hamari hukm tumhara, nahi chalega, nahi chalega’ (The land belongs to us, your orders won’t be followed here) and ‘Modi hum say darta hai, police ko aagay karta hai’ (Modi is

scared of us, so he sends police against us).

AAP leader Nazir Ahmad Ittoo staged a demonstration near Pratap Park, saying that poor people

were being affected by the eviction drive.

PDP, National Conference (NC), Congress, Democratic Azad Party and People’s Conference too, have denounced the drive and asked the Lieutenant Governor’s administration to stop it.