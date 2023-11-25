PCI sends notices to newspapers for ads ‘camouflaged’ to look like headline

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India has sent notices to editors of several newspapers over the publication of an advertisement that was allegedly “camouflaged” to look like a headline during the Rajasthan Assembly polls.



The elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25. Its results will be declared along with those of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on December 3.

Listing the newspapers that have been served the show-cause notices, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday said in a statement that its “Chairperson Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, has taken suo-motu cognizance” of the said content published by them on November 20.

“Publication of banner headline camouflaged as news headline right below the newspaper masthead, appears to be in violation of Norms and Journalistic Conduct, 2022 edition, with regard to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, 2023,” the PCI statement read.

“Show-cause notices have been issued to the editors of all the aforesaid newspapers for filing a reply,” it added.