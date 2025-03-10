Pb: Widows, destitute women get ‘Rs 1042 cr in financial aid’

-Chandigarh: Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur stated that financial assistance amounting to Rs 1042.63 crore has been provided to widows and destitute women in the state during the current financial year till January 2025.

Kaur mentioned that approximately 6.47 lakh widows and destitute women in the state are getting the benefits of government schemes. She also highlighted that under various schemes, the state government has disbursed a total of Rs 5555.94 crore till January 2025. Kaur urged officials to ensure transparency in the implementation of government schemes meant for widows and destitute women.

The minister also stated that along with initiatives for women’s welfare, the department provides financial assistance to persons with disabilities.