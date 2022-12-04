Pb VB arrests woman agent in vehicle fitness scam

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested one more absconding accused woman agent Sapna, resident of Vijay Nagar, Jalandhar, who colluded with Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Jalandhar Naresh Kaler in the vehicle fitness certificates scam. The VB has confiscated the mobile phone and SIM card which would be sent to data experts to gather more information about this scam.

Disclosing this here Sunday, a spokesperson of the VB said the Bureau had conducted a surprise check in the office of MVI, Jalandhar and exposed an organised corruption for issuing/receiving fitness certificates without conducting an inspection of commercial and private vehicles on a large scale in connivance with

private agents.