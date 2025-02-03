Pb to send 36 school principals to Singapore for five days training

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to send 36 school principals to Singapore for a five-day training programme, said state School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

He said that 198 principals and education officers had already completed training at Singapore’s Principal Academy as part of the Leadership Development Programme. The seventh batch of 36 school principals is scheduled to depart for Singapore in March this year.

Bains said that the visit to Singapore for the principals is designed to provide them with a comprehensive training experience that focuses on enhancing their leadership and educational skills. During their stay, they would engage in various workshops, seminars, and hands-on activities that expose them to advanced teaching methodologies and educational practices used in Singapore schools, which are known for their high standards.

This exposure visit is expected to foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement among the principals, allowing them to bring back innovative ideas and strategies to their own schools. By sharing their own experiences and insights, they would help to create a collaborative learning environment, he added.