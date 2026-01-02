Pb to introduce ‘Sade Buzurg Sada Maan’ campaign for senior citizens

Chandigarh: The Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister S. Bhagwant Singh Mann, is working with continuous sensitivity and commitment to ensure the welfare, security and dignified life of senior citizens. In this regard, Punjab’s Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development, Dr Baljit Kaur, announced during a press conference held at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh today that the state-level campaign “Sade Buzurg Sada Maan” will be launched from January 16, 2026, starting from District SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Dr Baljit Kaur said that International Day of Older Persons is observed every year on October 1, and in this context, the Punjab Government has been implementing the “Sade Buzurg Sada Maan” campaign since 2023. During the camps organised in 2023, a total of 20,110 registrations were recorded, under which facilities such as eye check-ups, ENT check-ups, cataract surgery screening, distribution of spectacles, pension forms, Senior Citizen Cards and Ayushman Cards were provided.

She further stated that continuing this initiative, the campaign will again be organised across the state in 2026 through district-wise camps. These camps will provide senior citizens with free health services, cataract surgeries, geriatric check-ups, ENT check-ups, yoga sessions, legal awareness and other essential services.

Kaur informed that under the State Action Plan for Senior Citizens for the financial year 2025–26, an amount of Rs 786.83 lakh will be spent. The plan includes free medical camps, NCD and dementia screening, training of geriatric caregivers, and state-level media and awareness campaigns. In addition, a toll-free helpline number 14567 is being operated to address issues faced by senior citizens.

