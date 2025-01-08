‘Pb to install 663 agri-solar pumps within next 120 days’

Chandigarh: In order to give further impetus to natural energy for decarbonising the state’s agricultural sector, the Punjab Government will install additional 663 solar water pumps for agricultural use within the next 120 days.

This was announced by Aman Arora, Minister of New and Renewable Energy Sources Punjab. Aman Arora, on Tuesday, handed over work order to AVI Renewables Energy Pvt. Ltd. for the installation of 663 solar pumps for agricultural use in the state. He also mentioned that a work order for the installation of 2,356 solar pumps had already been issued last month. He directed the PEDA officials to make all-out efforts to achieve the target of installing 20,000 agricultural solar pumps in the state for the welfare of the farmers. This company was selected through a transparent and competitive bidding process.

A subsidy of 60 percent is available for general category farmers, while Scheduled Caste (SC) farmers can receive an 80 percent subsidy for solar pumps with capacities of 3, 5, 7.5, and 10 HP.

In dark zones (over-exploited groundwater blocks), these pumps will be installed for farmers who already have micro irrigation systems, such as drip or sprinkler systems, set up on their bore wells,

he added.

The installation of these solar pumps will also lead to zero carbon emissions.