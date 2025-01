Chandigarh: Condemning the Centre government’s move to abolish the post of “advisor” to the Chandigarh Union Territory administrator and replace it with “chief secretary”, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan termed it “trampling of Punjab’s right over Chandigarh”.

Sandhwan emphasised that the redesignation is not only an “administrative anomaly but also an attempt to undermine Punjab’s legitimate claims over Chandigarh”.