Pb: Sikh leaders across parties back Diljit Dosanjh against call to revoke citizenship

Chandigarh: Amid a row over singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, Sikh leaders from across parties have come out in Dosanjh’s support, terming calls to revoke his citizenship as unfair.

Trade unions like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western lndia Cine Employees (FWICE) have criticised Dosanjh for collaborating with Aamir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, with FWICE demanding that his citizenship be cancelled. Many social media users have also called for a ban on the Punjabi actor-musician.

Political leaders have not called for allowing the release of the film in India, but they have strongly backed Dosanjh over calls made by some to revoke the actor’s Indian citizenship.

The movie has been released abroad.

Various leaders including Partap Singh Bajwa from the Congress, BJP’s R P Singh, and AAP’s Kultar Sandhwan came out in Dosanjh’s support.

Bajwa, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, recently said that the call to revoke Dosanjh’s Indian citizenship over the casting of the Pakistani actress in the movie is not only unreasonable but also completely unjustified.

“Dosanjh is a celebrated Indian artiste who has made all of us proud on the global stage. He has taken Indian and Punjabi culture to Coachella and represented our heritage at the Met Gala event that are prestigious platforms followed worldwide,” Bajwa said.

He had emphasized that such international representation should be applauded, not questioned.

BJP national spokesperson R P Singh recently said Dosanjh is not just a celebrated artiste, but he is also a national asset and a global ambassador of Indian culture.

“FWICE’s call to revoke his Indian citizenship over an inadvertent and pre-incident film shoot is not only unfair but shockingly disproportionate. The film featuring a Pakistani actress was shot before the Pahalgam attack.

“If there is anguish, it can be expressed through a boycott or by urging that the film not be screened in India. But attacking Diljit’s patriotism and demanding such an extreme step is simply irrational,” Singh had posted on X.