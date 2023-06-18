Pb: Rs 2 cr released for maintenance of Ambedkar Bhawans

Chandigarh: A sum of Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the repair and maintenance of BR Ambedkar Bhawans in Punjab, according to Baljit Kaur, Punjab Minister of Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minority Affairs.



Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab government is constantly working towards raising the standard of living for the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and other poor sections of society, she said.

The state government is implementing various schemes in this regard, said Kaur.

She said Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the maintenance and repair of BR Ambedkar buildings in various districts of the state, including Amritsar, Patiala, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Rupnagar, Moga, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The government has decided to establish BR Ambedkar Bhawans in every district to provide facilities under one roof for the people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, and other poor sections. The Cabinet minister has instructed the department officers to ensure transparency in projects and to adhere to the financial rules for the repair work.