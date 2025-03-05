Pb Police to be equipped with anti-drone technology: Cheema

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who is the Chairman of the Cabinet Sub-Committee formed to run campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’, announced on Tuesday that the state police would soon be equipped with cutting edge anti-drone technology to intercept transborder drug smuggling.

The announcement follows a demonstration event organised by the Punjab Police at PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, where three companies from public and private sector showcased their anti-drone solutions. The event was attended by Cabinet ministers Cheema and Aman Arora, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and several senior civil and police officials.

Addressing the media, Cheema said that all the three companies had demonstrated their cutting-edge technology designed to counter drone-based cross-border smuggling of narcotics, arms and explosives at the challenging border with Pakistan.

He said that these technologies are designed to disrupt the drone movement, thus breaking the cross-border drug supply chain. He said that this initiative would significantly strengthen the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign aimed at eradicating the scourge of drugs.

Cheema expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for authorising the acquisition of the latest anti-drone technology from both public sector undertakings and private firms.