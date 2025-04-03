Pb Police launch QR authentication for PCCs

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police, as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Wednesday launched a QR code-based authentication system for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) to prevent document fraud and enhance security. Sharing details, the Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Community Affairs Division said that under the new system, each PCC issued will feature a unique QR code. When scanned, this code will direct users to a secure online copy of the certificate, enabling instant and accurate authentication.



