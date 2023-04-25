Pb Police fully competent to deal with any sort of untoward situation: CM

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for all that the Punjab Police was fully capable of dealing with any type of untoward situation arising in the state.



The Chief Minister, while chairing a review meeting with the officers of the Punjab Police, said that Punjab Police is a professional force fully competent to handle any law and order situation within the State. He said that Punjab Police has dealt with terrorism effectively in the past, which speaks volumes of its professional capability adding that in future also the force will carry forward this legacy. Bhagwant Mann expressed hope that the Punjab Police will uphold its glorious tradition to perform their duty with utmost zeal and professional integrity.

The Chief Minister further asserted that Punjab Police has always played a vanguard role in the security of the country besides deftly maintaining the law and order situation in its every nook and corner. Likewise, he said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Police personnel have always upheld the tradition of making unparalleled and supreme sacrifices while performing their duty to maintain national integrity besides strengthening the bonds of communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister also underscored the need for modernisation of police on scientific lines. He said that in the changing scenario, the challenges for the force have increased manifold due to which modernization is the need of the hour to combat them effectively.