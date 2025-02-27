Pb Police demolish 2 drug peddlers’ house

Chandigarh: Continuing its action against drug mafia, the Punjab Police with the help of local administration on Thursday, has demolished buildings of the illegally constructed houses of two drug peddlers in Patiala and Rupnagar districts.

The operation was carried out as part of the state government’s ongoing decisive War against Drugs waged on the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. In Patiala, police teams under the leadership of SSP Patiala, took stern action against a notorious and habitual drug smuggler identified as Rinky, a resident of Rodi Kut Mohalla in Patiala.