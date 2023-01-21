Pb Police conducts special operation ‘OPs Eagle-II’ ahead of Republic Day

Chandigarh: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations 2023, Punjab Police on Saturday conducted a special operation “OPs Eagle-II” aimed at searching for criminal and anti-social elements and apprehending suspicious people for verification from across the state.



The operation was conducted on directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav in all the 28 Police districts with an aim to make Punjab a safe and secure state as per the Vision of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was carried out at vulnerable places including Railway stations and bus stands from 11 am to 4 pm simultaneously across the state and ADGP/IGP rank officers from Punjab Police headquarters were deputed in each Police district to personally supervise the operation.

Police teams also checked hotels and sarais situated adjoining bus stands and railway stations.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla, who joined SSP Vivek Sheel Soni in Rupnagar to personally supervise the operation in the district, said that all the CPs/SSPs were asked to mobilise a maximum number of officers and manpower for this operation.

He said that over 315 patrolling parties were deputed across the state to look for suspicious persons, besides, as many as 462 well-coordinated hi-tech ‘nakas’ involving over 5000 Police personnel, were also set up under the supervision of gazetted officers in the state for a thorough search of suspected vehicles/persons while ensuring minimum inconvenience to the general public.