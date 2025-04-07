Pb Police arrest 54 drug smugglers after 337 raids

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted raids at 337 locations leading to the arrest of 54 “drug smugglers” after registration of 37 first information reports (FIRs) across the state, officials said.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers held within 37 days of state government’s ongoing anti-drugs campaign has reached to 5,169, they added.

Police teams have also recovered 411 grams heroin, 1617 intoxicant tablets/pills and Rs 34400 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 Police districts of the state.

Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug free state.

The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.