Pb: Patwari held for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Tuesday arrested Patwari Ashok Kumar, posted at Revenue Halqua Shamdo, Tehsil Rajpura in Patiala district, and his acquaintance Gurjit Singh for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by a resident of village Sheikhpura Rajputan, Patiala. The complainant had alleged that the Patwari and his middleman had demanded Rs 20,000 as a bribe to make corrections in ‘Jamabandi’ record pertaining to his land.