Pb: Patwari held for accepting bribe of Rs 10k

Chandigarh: As Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a revenue Patwari, Gaurav Gupta, posted in SBS Nagar dis-trict for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The revenue official was arrested based on a complaint lodged by Kesar Singh, a resident of village Garhi Sheru, in Ludhiana district.

The complainant alleged the Patwari was demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for the execution of land transfer case of the family and had already taken Rs 10,000 in this regard.

The VB team laid a trap

and the accused Patwari was arrested while he was accepting the bribe.