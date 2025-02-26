Pb passes Water Resources Amendment Bill

Chandigarh: The Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday passed the ‘The Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025’ moved by the Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal.

The bill seeks to amend the Punjab Water Resources (Management and Regulation) Act, 2020, and carries amendments to Section 6 of the Act. As per the amendment, no person shall serve as Chairperson or other Member of the Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority if he has attained the age of sixty-five years. The Chairperson or other Members shall hold office for a term, as may be specified, but not exceeding three years at a time, from the date on which he enters upon his office provided that the said term of three years may be extended up to five years depending upon the quality of performance, management of affairs and initiatives taken by the incumbent. Besides, as per the amended Section 9 of the 2020 act, “all fees, charges and funds received by the Authority from any source(s) as may be decided by the Government, shall be deposited in the state Treasury”.