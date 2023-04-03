Pb: Monitor pendencies at Sewa Kendras, DCs directed

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure hassle-free services in stipulated time frame to the public at Sewa Kendras in the state, Punjab Governance Reforms & Public Grievances Minister Aman Arora on Saturday directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to monitor pendency of services being provided at Sewa Kendras.



Presiding over a video conference meeting with all the DCs here at MGSIPA, Aman Arora asked the DCs to identify those officials, who are habitual in delaying services, demanding redundant documents and putting irrelevant objections on files.

Asking the Department of Government Reforms (DGR) officials to convert all the offline services to online mode in the shortest span of time, the Cabinet Minister said that online services are empowering the common man by bringing transparency in the system. It also enables the weaker sections of society to benefit from the government’s various welfare policies and programmes.

He asked all the DCs to send demand for required amenities for citizens at Sewa Kendras including drinking water, air conditioner, fans, waiting chairs etc. so that necessary funds can be provided. Bhagwant Mann led the Punjab government is committed to ensuring seamless delivery of services to the public at their nearest place so that they do not have to face any hardship to avail benefits of government schemes and services.