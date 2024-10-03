Pb minister sets limit to end pendency in citizen services

Chandigarh: Aiming to maintain Punjab’s top position across the country, Punjab Governance Reforms and Public Grievances minister, Aman Arora, has set a one-week deadline for all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to eliminate any pendency in citizen service delivery.



Punjab recently secured the top position in grievance resolution rankings across the country. The ranking was declared on the basis of the Grievance Redressal Index developed by the Government of India for comparative assessment between states and UTs.

While chairing a meeting to review ongoing projects of Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances here at MGSIPA, Arora mentioned that the current pendency in service delivery is commendably less than 0.19% across all districts.

“However, there is still room for improvement,” he said.

He also directed DCs to identify officials responsible for delays, holding them accountable for hindering service delivery. He also emphasised that the top-performing officials should be recognised and appreciated for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Arora also reviewed the “Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar” scheme, which allows the people of Punjab to access 43 government services simply by dialling the helpline No. 1076 from the comfort

of their homes.

He directed the concerned officials to make every possible effort to further popularise this flagship scheme so that citizens of the state can maximise their benefits from it.