Pb minister addresses ‘Pariwar Milni’ event

Chandigarh: Punjab Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday addressed the ‘Pariwar Milni’ programme organised by the Arora community in Hoshiarpur.

Highlighting the importance of unity, Arora said: “Any community that stays united becomes stronger.”

“The Arora community has always stood for progress and service. It is a community that has given back to society selflessly,”he added. The minister credited his personal and professional success to the unwavering support of his community, saying: “I owe my achievements to my community and my brothers who have always stood by me.”

During his address, Arora promised to work towards fulfilling the key demands of the community, including land in Pathankot and the establishment of an Arora-Khatri Board.

The event witnessed the participation of several prominent political leaders and social figures from the community.

Arora reiterated his dedication to serving the people of Punjab and emphasized the pivotal role of communities like Aroras in driving the state’s progress. “Together, we can ensure a brighter future for all,” he said.