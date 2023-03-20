Pb min visits sustainable impacts plant in Bengaluru

chandigarh: In order to upgrade Punjab’s ranking in terms of producing green and clean energy, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora visited Sustainable Impacts Plant at Bengaluru to study generation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Compressed Biogas (CBG) from Municipal waste and Agriculture residue.

Notably, the Sustainable Impacts is a joint venture of two Bengaluru based start-ups Carbon Masters and Hasiru Dala Innovations and they have expertise in the field of waste management and carbon emission control. Meanwhile, Arora along with Chief Executive Punjab Energy Development Agency, Sumeet Jarangal and PEDA Director, MP Singh extended an invitation to the Sustainable Impacts’ team to explore feasibilities to set up plants in Punjab.