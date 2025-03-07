Pb Min unveils roadmap to make Jalandhar drug-free

Chandigarh: With an aim to make Jalandhar a drug-free district, Punjab Cabinet Minister and the state president of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Aman Arora, on Thursday, has devised a foolproof roadmap under the Punjab Government’s anti-drug drive ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’. He ordered the district police to go on an onslaught against the drug-traffickers and anyone found indulging in drugs should not be spared, regardless of their position and political affiliation.

Arora, a member of a 5-member Cabinet Sub Committee formed to combat the drug menace, reviewed the steps and actions taken by Jalandhar district civil and police authorities to completely eliminate the drugs from the district.

Arora, along with Punjab Horticulture Minister Mohinder Bhagat, MLAs Raman Arora, Balkar Singh and Inderjit Kaur Mann, meticulously examined

the actions taken against the drug peddling. Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar Dhanpreet Kaur apprised mr. Arora that the Jalandhar Police had made significant drug recoveries and arrests in the past year. The Commissionerate Police registered 207 cases and arrested 431 individuals, while the Jalandhar Rural Police arrested 589 offenders along with massive recoveries and registered

372 cases.