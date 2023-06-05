Pb & Hry disagree over affiliation of colleges to Panjab Univ, adding to the list of disputes

Chandigarh: Education, water and capital, while the list of disputes between the two crucial states - Punjab and Haryana - continue to add up, the meeting regarding affiliation of Haryana’s colleges to Panjab University, which will prominently affect the youth, hangs fire.



A meeting was held today under chairmanship of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit with Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal and Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann in this regard which, as expected had no substantial outcome. The next round of meetings regarding the matter will be held on July 3.

Going back to the past, Haryana was declared a separate entity and its borders were defined on November 1, 1966, however, numerous governments have come to power ever since but have been unable to resolve the long list of disputes between Punjab and Haryana ever since.

In fact, the number of disputes has been adding up like the recent issue of affiliation of Haryana’s colleges to Panjab University.

Among other issues was one regarding both the states claiming it’s stake in Chandigarh. This one was left unresolved after Haryana was formed in 1966 and the then Prime Minister had given Chandigarh a temporary status as UT and it’s been waiting to be resolved ever since.

Similarly, the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) wherein the river water claims were to be decided and are still pending.

The state governments have been raising these issues time and again for more than 50 years now and these issues have stooped down to being just political issues for elections now.

Meanwhile, in the meeting held today Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit said that India’s culture has been to disseminate education and people from all over the world used to come to get education in Takshashila and Nalanda University. “That is why giving opportunities for education to children is positive thinking. In this regard, the colleges of Haryana should be given affiliation from Panjab University,” he added. He said that colleges in Haryana’s three districts - Panchkula, Ambala and Yamunanagar, should be given the option of affiliation with Panjab University.