Pb holds ‘mega’ SMC meeting

Chandigarh: The Punjab School Education Department on Tuesday held a “mega” School Management Committee (SMC) meeting in all the 19,110 government schools across the state, allowing parents of the students and community representatives to play a direct role in school decision-making.

State School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that this time, the “mega” SMC meeting was focused on cleanliness and hygiene on school campuses.

SMC members and parents took rounds of their respective schools to evaluate sanitation conditions, identify areas needing improvement and suggest local solutions. Additionally, they also discussed beautification efforts and long-term maintenance plans.

The minister said that the idea of “School da Badlaav, SMC de Naal” was at the heart of today’s discussions, emphasising that school transformation is only possible through collective effort.