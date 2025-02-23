Pb govt’s ‘Milnees’ get overwhelming response from NRIs

Chandigarh: The state government has started online NRIs ‘Milnee’ programmes to address the grievances of NRI Punjabis.

These Milnees, being held on a monthly basis, are receiving an ‘overwhelming’ response from NRIs. The NRI Affairs Minister personally hears the problems and complaints of NRI Punjabis through online video conferencing. Then their grievances were forwarded to the concerned departments and the ADGP of the NRI wing of Punjab Police for further redressal.

NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said that 100 complaints were received in the first online Milnee programme, 103 in the second and 109 in the third one. He urged the NRIs to participate in online Milnees so that their concerns could be resolved immediately.