Pb govt making strenuous efforts to fulfil dreams of Bhagat Singh: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said that the state government is making “strenuous efforts” to fulfil the dreams of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Addressing a gathering during a state-level function to mark the martyrdom of the three revolutionaries here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that this is not a political function but this is a solemn occasion to pay tributes to the great martyrs, who had sacrificed their lives for the sake of their motherland.

He said that the state government is making concerted efforts to perpetuate the legacy of these legendary martyrs for the coming generations. Mann said that the state government has decided to construct Shaheed Bhagat Singh Medical College at a cost of Rs 300 crore as a tribute to these martyrs.

The Chief Minister reminded that due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the Mohali airport has been named after Bhagat Singh. He said that none of the previous government had bothered about naming the airport after the great martyr but after assuming the charge of office, his government accorded top priority to it.

Mann further said that naming airports, universities and other institutions in the name of these iconic martyrs is important to perpetuate their glorious legacy.

The Chief Minister also said that his government has dedicated the Nishan-e-Inquilaab Plaza to people which houses 30 feet 30-foot-high bronze statue of the iconic martyr in Mohali.

Mann said that the dreams of ‘Shaheed-e-Azam’ remain unfulfilled as corruption, nepotism and poverty still rule the roost.

Meanwhile, paying respects to BR Ambedkar, the Chief Minister that as per the ideology of Baba Saheb, the state government is empowering the weaker sections of society by imparting quality education to them. Mann said that though Baba Saheb hailed from a humble family he went on to join the league of top global leaders by acquiring education. He said that ‘Schools of Eminence’ will realize the dreams of Baba Saheb by grooming the poor but bright students for a prosperous future.