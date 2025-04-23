Pb govt extends childcare leave to single fathers

Chandigarh: Punjab Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the benefit of childcare leave has now been extended to single fathers.

Cheema announced significant amendments to the Punjab government’s Child Care Leave (CCL) provisions, providing much-needed flexibility and additional support to parents caring for children with long-term special needs, ensuring they can dedicate time to their well-being without compromising their careers.

He said that these changes have been designed to address the evolving needs of working parents, particularly those facing unique childcare challenges.

The minister said previously, the Child Care Leave policy was extended only to female government employees with children below the age of 18.

“While this initiative provided essential support to working mothers, it did not account for the diverse familial structures and specific challenges faced by single fathers and parents of children with severe disabilities,” he added. Cheema said that recognising these gaps, the Punjab government has introduced two pivotal amendments to the existing CCL provisions.

By offering this leave to single fathers, the government reinforced its stance on gender-inclusive policies that cater to the realities of modern families, Cheema added.