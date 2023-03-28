Pb: Constitute working group to formulate CBG policy, officials told

Chandigarh: In order to further expedite the execution of Compressed Biogas (CBG) projects to tackle the problem of pollution in the state, Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister, Aman Arora on Tuesday directed to constitute a Working Group of all stakeholders to formulate CBG Policy of the state. This Group will submit its report by April end.



He held back to back meetings with CBG developers, representatives of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), GAIL, ICAR and Banks to address the interrelated issues here at PEDA Bhawan.

Expressing concern over the pending permission at various level in different departments, Aman Arora directed Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) officials to do follow-up of the CBG plants cases pending for required permissions at the end of different state departments. During the meeting, the cabinet minister also called up some officers of different departments and asked them to clear the pending cases without any further delay.