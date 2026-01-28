Pb CM reviews ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh 2.0’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the second phase of ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ and said a state-level meeting of village defence committees (VDCs) will be convened to give a renewed momentum and sharper direction to the anti-drug drive.

Mann said: “Drugs is a global phenomenon but nowhere across the world the war against this menace has been launched in such a vigorous manner.”

A 1.50 lakh member strong team of ‘Pinda De Pehredaar’ (warriors) in the form of village defence committees (VDC) has been constituted to make Punjab a drug free state, Mann said in an official statement.

He said an important meeting of these VDCs will be convened in the coming month to give further push to this campaign.

“In this meeting the VDC members will take pledge to ensure their villages become drug free,” he said, adding that the Punjab government will ensure fulsome support and cooperation to them for this noble cause.

He also asked the officers to award identification cards to the members of VDCs so that their work is recognized. “Public participation is a must for every campaign,” he said, adding that it is also imperative for sustainability.

‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ has been transformed into a mass movement, he said that with the active support of the people, the phase two of the anti-drug drive will be more successful than the phase-I. MPOST