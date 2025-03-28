Pb CM raps Cong leaders for making ‘irresponsible’ remarks

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday rapped the Congress leaders especially the Leader of Opposition for making “irresponsible and irrelevant” statements and indulging in “theatricals just to satiate their lust for hogging the media limelight”. Speaking during the Assembly session, the Chief Minister quipped that those who are habitual of obstructing the session often stage walk out on trivial issues to get media attention.

Training guns against the opposition, Bhagwant Singh Mann said that it is unfortunate that the opposition was questioning the credentials of eminent environmentalist Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal who was working for the environment since 1999.

The Chief Minister said that those “asking about the degrees of Baba Seechewal have forgotten that their leader Rahul Gandhi who has a degree from Cambridge has done nothing credible for the country”.

Mann said that these leaders forget that a person without any professional degree can do exceptional work of public service and Baba Seechewal is a glaring example of it.

The Chief Minister said that it is a fact that Baba Seechewal can clean the dirty water of ponds but he cannot clean the filthy and myopic mindset of these leaders.