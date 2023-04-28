Pb CM mourns passing of veteran Boxer Kaur Singh

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Olympian and veteran Boxer Kaur Singh who breathed his last in a private hospital at Kurukshetra this morning. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

In a condolence message, Mann said Kaur Singh made India proud by earning name and fame in the national as well as international arena of Boxing. He said that from village Khanaal Khurd in Sangrur, Kaur Singh shined like in star in the world of Boxing and won Gold Medal in Asian Games. Mann said that the boxer also represented India in the Olympic games adding that the life and contribution of Kaur Singh will inspire the budding players to work hard and excel in the field of sports.