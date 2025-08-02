Pb CM launches anti-drug curriculum at schools

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and national convener of AAP Arvind Kejriwal on Friday unveiled the anti-drug curriculum to be introduced in schools under “war against drugs” with an aim to make 8 lakh students aware against the menace of drugs.

Kejriwal said that as part of the third phase of the state government’s campaign, a special syllabus is being introduced in all government schools for students from classes IX to XII. He said that through this syllabus, 8 lakh students from these classes will be made aware of the dangers of drugs.