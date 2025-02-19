Pb CM conducts surprise inspections

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday conducted surprise inspections of the newly constructed Sub Tehsil complex and hospital at Cheema (Sangrur) and Tehsil Complex at Sardulgarh (Mansa) to take stock of the citizen-centric services being delivered at the grassroots level.

The CM reached the Sub Tehsil complex in the afternoon and interacted with the people, who praised the CM and his government for ensuring the delivery of foolproof services to them. He said that the feedback of people is of immense importance for the efficient working of the state government.

The CM said that the inspection is not aimed at any sort of fault finding of officers but the motive is to further streamline the things in the government offices. He said that all government officers must perform their duties honestly and meticulously to ensure that people do not face any sort of inconvenience during their visit to the government offices.

Mann also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming mela in the memory of Sant Baba Attar Singh.

The CM said that the state government is committed for making foolproof arrangements to facilitate lakhs of pilgrims coming to the fair. He also inspected the ongoing work at the under-construction hospital coming up in the area.

At Sardulgarh, he said that the state government is making strenuous efforts to give a facelift to the state by ensuring its holistic development.