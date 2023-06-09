Pb CM announces to set up high security digital jail near Ludhiana

Ladda Kothi (Sangrur): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced the construction of a High-Security Digital Jail in the state over 50 acres of land for the hearing of cases related to dreaded criminals within the jail complex only.



Addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to the newly recruited Jail Warders here today, the Chief Minister said that Rs 100 crore has been approved by the Centre to set up this digital jail near Ludhiana for hearing cases pertaining to the hardcore criminals in the state within the jail complex. He said that the judges will have separate cabins in the jail for special hearings of such dreaded criminals who are a major threat to the state so that they should not be moved out of jail for this purpose. Bhagwant Mann also said that the jail department will soon have its ultra-modern office in Mohali for which land has been identified.

The Chief Minister said that all out efforts are being made to modernise the police force on scientific lines. He said that the Punjab Police is being updated to tackle cybercrime in the state and various new reforms are being introduced.

Bhagwant Mann said that high-tech jammers and other equipment are being installed in jails to check the use of mobile phones from inside the prison.

Likewise, the Chief Minister also announced that anti-drone technology is being introduced in the Punjab Police to check the infiltration through drones from across the border. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Punjab Police is the best force in the country. He said that massive efforts are being made to transform the Police stations of the state by pumping in a number of resources adding that infrastructure in terms of vehicles, weapons and others are also being spruced up in the department.