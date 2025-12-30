Pb Cabinet approves elevation of Banur to full-fledged tehsil

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Monday approved a series of administrative and governance reforms aimed at improving public service delivery and citizen convenience.

The Cabinet cleared the upgradation of Banur sub-tehsil to a full-fledged tehsil in Sahibzada Ajit Singh (SAS) Nagar district and the creation of Hariana as a new sub-tehsil in Hoshiarpur district. The move is expected to ease access to administrative services and reduce travel for routine official work.

The Cabinet also cleared amendments to the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887, particularly in the appeals process. The changes aim to reduce unnecessary litigation, save time for litigants and prevent harassment of non-litigants, officials said. The amendments will provide legal recognition to digital land records and digital signatures, strengthening paperless record-keeping and improving transparency in land administration.

The government has already launched an e-services portal to simplify land-related procedures.

Through the platform, citizens can apply online for 'Khangi Taqseem' (family partition) and avail services such as land demarcation, dispute resolution, land transactions, compensation for crop damage and issuance of Jamabandi copies.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved a one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for contractual Special Teacher Educators working under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to enable their regularisation in the School Education Department. The decision aims to ensure continuity of inclusive education for children with special needs and will not entail any additional financial burden on the state exchequer, the officials said.