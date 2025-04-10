Pb: BSF jawan injured in IED blast along Pak border

Amritsar: A BSF jawan was “seriously” injured in an IED blast ahead of the fence along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on Wednesday. It is the first such instance at this front that a dangerous concoction of explosives and shrapnel was used in a bid to kill and maim.

A BSF party was undertaking an “area domination” patrol ahead of the fence during the night and it detected “multiple” improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with concealed wires “well inside” the Indian territory. While cordoning off and sanitising the area during an “area domination” patrol, the detonating device of some of the IEDs which was concealed accidentally got triggered, resulting in a serious leg injury to the BSF jawan, a statement by the force said.

The incident took place around 1 AM near the Dorangla village in Gurdaspur district. The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued an “alert” all along the 532 km of this front in Punjab and suspension of farming around the blast area.

“Two IEDs of about 2 kgs each along with a detonating device were deployed,” BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) for Punjab Frontier A K Vidyarthi said.

One IED went off after the jawan stepped on it while the second was defused by a BSF bomb disposal team after daybreak. The constable rank jawan suffered injuries to his feet and one of his toes blew off due to the blast, sources said.

The BSF will take up the matter and issue a strong protest note to Pakistan Rangers -- as the concoction bore signatures of a “military precision”

assembling.