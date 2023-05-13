Pb becomes 1st to introduce unique colour-coding for stamp papers

Chandigarh: Punjab today became the first state in the country to launch unique colour-coded stamp papers, as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced to introduce green coloured stamp papers to facilitate the entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state thereby giving a much-needed fillip to industrial growth.



“This is a revolutionary step aimed at promoting ease of doing business for the entrepreneurs desirous of setting up their units in the state,” said Mann in a video statement.

The Chief Minister said that any industrialist who is keen on setting up his industrial unit in the state can get this unique colour-coded stamp paper from Invest Punjab Portal. He said that industrialists will have to just pay various fees required for getting clearances in the form of CLU, forest, pollution, fire and others to set up his unit while purchasing this single stamp paper only. Bhagwant Mann said that after purchasing the stamp paper, the industrialist will get all the necessary clearances from all the departments within 15 days to set up his unit.

The Chief Minister said that this first-of-its-kind initiative by the state government will give a major fillip to the industry in Punjab. He said that this idea had come from the meetings with the industrial tycoons from within the state and across the country during the run-up for Invest Punjab held earlier this year. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that this will facilitate the industrialists in a big way by saving their time, money and energy.

The Chief Minister further said that green colour stamp paper will symbolise that the industrialist has already paid the entire fee for the clearances required for the industry. He announced that the same colour coding will also be implemented in other sectors like housing and others to ensure optimum utilisation of the land resources on one hand and facilitating the people on the other. Bhagwant Mann envisioned that this out-of-the-box idea will emerge Punjab as a front-runner state across the country in the industrial sector.